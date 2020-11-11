“To keep the body in good health is a duty, otherwise we shall not be able to keep the mind strong and clear.” – Lord Buddha.

These are not just words but life rules which Charanjit Singh Sehmbi, a fitness coach, blogger and a health influencer strictly follows. He has taken proper nutrition and health as a mission for everyone. He firmly believes that to keep good health, we need a perfect balance of physical workout and nutritionally rich diet.

It is necessary to take essential nutrients to live a healthy life. Regular food does have these necessary nutrients like vitamins, proteins, and minerals but sometimes they lack some of the specific micronutrients. As a result, you end up with an overall imbalanced diet despite having a proper meal. This problem worsened for modern fast life as people now rely on fast foods which have very less nutritional value.

As a result, many people now suffer nutrition deficiency without noticing until it is too late. The gradual effects of imbalanced diet slowly start to appear such as tiredness, sleep disorders, obesity etc.

Charanjit Singh Sehmbi is a fitness blogger and his blogs have all the necessary information regarding the diet, schedule, physical workout and much more health-related stuff.

According to Charanjit Singh Sehmbi, one of the important aspects of physical fitness is that you need nutritionally rich diet at every stage of your life as an imbalanced diet can stunt growth in a child, make you less productive as an adult or cause weakness and body ailments in older age.

He has made spreading awareness about these important issues a mission of his life and his social media interactions provide invaluable information about living a healthy life. In his own words: “Good nutrition should be everybody’s mission.”