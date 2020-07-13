An appreciation for the finer things in life and a passion for gastronomy was the driving force for Fazal Rahiman CM to first break into the competitive field of food to relabel himself as a quality food brand creator and restaurateur. His drive to be the best at everything he does is the reason why his highly-rated and awarded brand Grill N Chill remains a cult foodie favourite cafe.

The recipe to his success: Fazal Rahiman’s success in the food business with the fairly new Grill N Chill can be attributed to 3 Fs- Fun, Flavour and Freshness- all of which have been at the forefront of his priorities for his brand since its inception. His pet project remains a class apart from its competitors and has been lauded several times for its dominance over the current culinary scene. Their menu is mostly associated with BBQ, biryanis, burgers and shawarmas along with a vibrant selection of mocktails, milkshakes and mojitos.

Fazal Rahiman’s efficient leadership ability as he supports his team keeping in mind and ensuring the best interests of his stakeholders has put it on the path of success. No matter what, he treads the balancing act well- it could be something as simple as crafting a good menu appealing to his patrons while keeping Grill N Chill’s sheets in the green- he knows just how to make it work.

They are working on global domination under the Grill N Chill brand looking to expand to several locations around India, in the Gulf and in Europe.

FR, as Fazal is commonly known as, is also the mastermind behind a unique franchising model called the Flexible Menu Option (FMO) wherein people interested in partnering with Grill N Chill can choose from an array of menus ranging from a family-centred fine dining option with their reputed BBQ and grills or from a cafe-style menu with shakes, sandwiches and quick eats of the sort. As a business owner, the importance of maintaining the balance between being adaptable to change while working on terms conducive to your growth is the difference between doing well and being the best.

Fazal Rahiman has consistently proved that he can be the brains behind the best- making him one of the country’s most well-known franchising entrepreneur in the food industry.