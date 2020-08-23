The exponential growth of social media users has changed the mode of information. Gone are the days when people used to rely on physical copies newspapers/ magazines to get pieces of information or entertainment.

Nowadays, people get almost everything from social media. Several entertainment portals are offering a wide range of entertaining content which creates confusion among viewers. If you are looking for a platform that will give you some of the finest doses of laughter and entertainment, you should visit Viral Moments.

A subsidiary of Royalclouds Webhosting Private Limited, ‘Viral Moments’ is a perfect platform for anyone who is looking to divert their minds from daily work and get entertained. With a massive archive of some of the funniest videos, the portal is dishing a dose of entertainment to the global audience.

The process of the company is simple. Firstly, it finalizes the most shareable and compelling user-created videos. Post that, it connects with the owner of the video to acquire the licensing of video for third-party usage or distributing them on the company’s platform.

To serve its viewers the best, ‘Viral Moments’ has some of the most popular videos on the web by working directly with media outlets around the world, including ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC, Fox, BBC, and major Japanese TV networks.

Till now, the company has generated good revenue for its associated content creators. The portal has generated more than 1 billion views on Facebook which makes it one of the fastest-growing Facebook pages in the world.

Viral Moments adds multiple fresh funniest videos on its platform daily. The company is looking to collaborate with some of the best media in the world in order to expand its reach by increasing the content. The company wishes to get more than 2 billion views by the end of the year and the team is working tirelessly towards its goal.