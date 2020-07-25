Social media has become an essential part of everyone’s life. Nowadays, people tend to get all the information through several social media platforms in rather conventional ways. From memes to informative videos, social media keeps you hooked up. Several content developers are earning big with their creativity. One such person is Anoj Kumar, the founder of Auto Freak.

A commodity of Shaurya Infosoft Private Limited, Auto Freak is currently among the largest pages dedicated to the automobile industry with 2.7 million followers. Anoj Kumar is aiming to get more than 3 million followers by the end of the year. The main focus of Auto Freak is to provide all the things related to cars and bikes in the most intriguing way possible. The portal offers a complete review of cars and bikes with the help of experts in the industry.

People visiting Auto Freak can get a 360-degree interior/exterior view explained in a detailed manner. This helps buyers in search of their favourite vehicles in a big way. It allows buyers to compare the features and prices of their favourite cars/bikes. The video review of cars/bikes gives the user a clear vision of a car or bike of their liking.

www.autofreak.com is developed with the latest technology that allows the user to surf it comfortably even on the 2G network. The dedicated cloud server makes it one of the lightest websites available on the internet. What makes Auto Freak different from others is that it also provides expert reviews of parts of cars and bikes. The experts examine the parts from various manufactures and provide insightful analysis of the latest cars and bikes available in the market. These reviews help people visiting Auto Freak make the right decision and buy vehicles that suit their needs.

Auto Freak has collaborated with leading automobile testing agencies and consultant testing engineer to provide accurate and valuable information about cars and bikes. The company also encourages young aspirants from various top colleges to join the review teams and gives technical insight into how mechanical engineers work in the auto industry.