Entrepreneurial power couple, Ricky Andrade and Linda Andrade, who is leading the Forex Industry while managing their multiple entrepreneurial ventures shares its secrets to thrive as an entrepreneur and not get burned out because of the sheer pressure and exhaustion.

It shares 3 tips for success as an entrepreneur:

1. Set achievable goals and work your way up

The Andrades emphasize on setting up goals that are attainable. Many entrepreneurs set goals that are more fantasized than practical. It is important, especially as beginners, to avoid going into the spiral of setting up unrealistic goals which is followed by disappointment and a sense of giving up. If you are mindful of these goals, attaining even one milestone will boost your confidence immensely and you will be encouraged to progress further.

2. Become obsessed but maintain work-life balance

According to Ricky and Linda, if you want your business to thrive you must be willing to be obsessed with it. Burning passion will incite the impetus in one’s self to work as hard as they can towards reaching their business goal. However, at the same time, it is equally important to form a boundary between your personal life and work and do not let one overpower the other. This way you can de-stress from the workload and minimize the chances of burning out.

3. Pursue knowledge

As a business owner, you will come across some instances that will seemingly hinder your growth because they would require a skill-set, practice, or technique that you wouldn’t be well versed with. In situations like these, to thrive, Ricky and Linda stress over developing a mindset that is a pursuer of knowledge; isn’t afraid of admitting that it doesn’t know a certain thing, and is willing to learn it.

As a budding entrepreneur, looking up to mentors and successful people and taking their advice can make all the difference when it comes to rapid progress and harvesting results.