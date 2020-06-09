This guy has pushed all the right buttons and spun knobs the right way to get the heads turning and your body grooving. Shiva Manvi, a DJ hailing from Bengaluru, has found himself a discernible fan base, one that is not afraid to experiment. With this confidence from the audience which is constantly seeking one evening to top the other, every party or a gig with this DJ turns into a reinvented nightlife experience.

A frequent feature in the biggest entertainment events such as Sunburn, Supersonic, Time Out Sensation and more, Shiva has performed with distinguished international acts such as Axwell x Ingrosso, DJ Snake, Alan Walker and more, allowing him to develop a unique Shiva Manvi signature for all his shows and not binding him to a single or specific genre.

Passion fuels success and it’s no different in the case of this enthusiastic DJ. Having discovered his flair for performance early on, as a child Shiva would often record on his walkman and steal the show in his living room. A glimpse into the nightlife industry as a young teenager fired up his zeal.

Shiva identifies the exact moment he decided that he would drop out of engineering to follow his dream to become a DJ. “It was the hip-hop boom back in the day. I caught my first glimpse of a DJ in one of those shows. What amazed me was how that one person could control the emotions of everyone in a room,” he said.

He is inspired by the likes of David Guetta, Don Diablo and Martin Garrix.

We find ourselves in a strange standstill and uncertainty with respect to the entertainment industry during the time of the worldwide pandemic of COVID-19.

He opines, “While virtual events and gigs have gained increasing popularity in the present times, they will be a momentary fix.”

He leaves with a thought, “We were the first to shut and will be the last to open. I hope that this time around we fix the flaws that this industry has had for the longest of times and move forward cautiously with enough number of fail-safes to prevent us from collapsing this way in the future.”