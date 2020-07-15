In the last decade, the world of fashion designing has been brightened by Indian-British designer Dimple Mehta. She is a renowned and popular fashion icon and has participated in multiple fashion weeks around the globe.

Having both talent and experience under her belt, she has paved her way with persistence and passion. From Bollywood celebrities to sheikhs and high profile socialites, her client list goes a long way. Dimple is not just a regular fashion designer, she is a multitalented and versatile makeup artist, entrepreneur, mentor, groomer and producer.

Dimple has groomed and mentored multiple contestants at world-renowned beauty pageants, having a big role in getting these contestants ready for the final day. She has groomed Miss Universe India 2020 Adline Castelino and Miss Universe India 2018 Nehal Chudasama.

She has mentored girls to reach their full potential and take steps forward to support their families. She has done this with her guidance and grooming advice.

Dimple Mehta is also the founder of two international fashion brands. One is named Dimple Mehta Creations. This is Indian bridal wear and the other label which she has co-founded is called Dimple & Amrin which creates bespoke gowns and outfits inspired by metropolitan designs combined with Indian artistry.

Over the years, Dimple Mehta has created a subliminal balance in designing outfits inspired by her eastern and western influences. Her success is rooted in her unique exploration and understanding of Indian artistry amalgamated with her global styling touch. Today, she stands out as one of the top designers and is maintaining her position with her sheer determination and passion.