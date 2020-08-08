Derek James has been taking the e-commerce industry by storm with his new venture, VA Relief, a virtual assistant software. With VA Relief, Derek enables brands to optimize their resources and ultimately reach their full potential. The virtual assistant takes tasks off the team’s plate and allows them to take their business to the next level.

The software works for any online business owner, regardless of the size of the corporation as long as the structure of the program is followed. So if you’re someone selling on Amazon, Walmart, eBay, Shopify or any e-commerce platform and feel like your business is already plummeting right into the ground along with unnecessary and tedious work that you should not have been doing in the first place, then VA Relief is the right place to go to. Go and book a free call via VA Relief’s website!

Derek’s impeccable knowledge of the e-commerce world is what sets him apart. Due to his extensive experience as a seller, salesperson, and an entrepreneur, Derek now knows the marketplace inside out. This is precisely the reason why he was able to reach the unthinkable one hundred and forty million dollars in lifetime sales in less than three years.

For Derek, Amazon, Google, Walmart, and social media platforms have played an essential role in the process of reaching success in the business world. As a business icon in the world of Amazon, the majority of his sales come from this platform. But, that is not it, his large following on Instagram is proof that many people look up to him and his business ideas/work ethic. He also posts advice on his highlights to inform the public on how to manage their Amazon businesses better.

Currently, Derek is investing in a top-secret gaming venture which is set to come out soon. He has big plans to grow it into a billion-dollar venture!