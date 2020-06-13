Dawood Mansoori, a young boy from Amroha, Uttar Pradesh is a business tycoon in the field of digital marketing. Believing in yourself and starting a journey by taking risks are the two crucial elements for leading a successful life. Dawood is very fond of sports, is a national level volleyball player and also a cricketer.

Loving a luxurious lifestyle, he is very fond of cars and branded watches. Dawood never wanted to live an ordinary life, doing something out of the blue was his only motive.

His father is the owner-director of very renowned brand of India, the Patent Tea Company Private Limited. His father never let his children suffer as he had gone through a lot of hardships during his childhood days. His father advises him to only listen to the closed one’s because only they are your well-wishers; others will off track you.

Confrontation with failure will give you experience and experience will give you success, this is the only survival mantra in this struggling world. Satisfying yourself with small things should not be your motive, always dream big to conquer the world.

Learn and always try new things and apply creative ideas to your action plan. A person full of positivity and self-confidence is at the highest limit of his capabilities and one should always stay like that in order to achieve success in every task.

Get away of the ordinary things around you and think something creative and marvellous. Enjoying an extravagant life with moral values is a real satisfaction.

He dedicates his success to his father. He was the one who guided him in the time of failure. Believe in yourself and dream big to conquer the world. Stay motivated and stay positive and wait for success to hug you.