While the entire country is currently coping with actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide, some members from the B-Town fraternity are so moved that they are trying their best to spread positivity.

Former Mr India International Darasing Khurana, who is associated with several noble causes, thought it’s pertinent to come up with a facility that could help people suffering from mental trouble find help.

He has come up with the “Pause.Breathe.Talk Foundation”, that’s a mental health service for anyone seeking professional guidance and help.

“There are so many people in our country — young and old — who think of committing suicide every now and then. While there are proper therapy facilities available in most major cities, there are hardly any in the smaller towns. And the ones that are available are quite expensive, with approximately Rs 1500-1700 per session. That becomes too much for someone to afford if they require five-six sessions. In order to help such people, I have come up with this foundation where we have a team of approximately 15 experts, including therapists, clinical psychologists and psychiatrists,” says Darasing.

He goes on to add that the idea of the foundation came to him soon after Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise and all the planning and execution took about three days.

“We launched the foundation today. Anyone who seeks help can get in touch with us via our social media pages and I’ll put them in touch with the right therapist. To make it affordable for all, we are only charging Rs 250 per session. In case there’s someone who cannot afford the fee for more sessions, we will only take Rs 100 from them for every session with the therapist and I will pay the balance on their behalf for all the future sessions. I’m really hoping that people will make the most of this facility and the number of suicides in our country will reduce,” says Darasing.