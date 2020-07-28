To shape and promote artists in the performing and visual art space, an online platform, Craqit, has come about. It’s an invitation-based curated global platform to showcase the work of professional artists and directly connect them to art lovers.

While a lot of creative work gets lost on platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook due to competition or lack of presentation and resources, Craqit (www.craqit.co.in) offers holistic support for artists by converting their raw work to premium digital content, reaching out to their audience at a global level, in turn connecting them with the organizers and hiring managers opening up vast avenues for future events and prospects.

Their initiative, MasterConnect, features the veterans of the industry and popular celebrities from various spheres, including Satish Kaushik, Usha Uthup, and MK Raina, among others. They talk about their professional journeys, techniques, challenges, and views.

“The idea behind MasterConnect is to help young professional artists make the right career decisions, drawing inspiration and guidance from veterans in the field. We have put together this innovative series of interviews, where veterans and celebrities talk about their journey, craft, processes, and the vision for their art form,” says a source.

An interaction with late choreographer Saroj Khan is the closest to team Craqit. “It’s really unfortunate that Saroj ji is not with us anymore. Our interaction with her was very enriching. Who would have thought that this interview would be her last when we were looking forward to engaging with her for future endeavours. We consider ourselves lucky to have become that medium to share her awe-inspiring journey and her last interaction with her fans on a large level,” says Subhankar Mitra, Founder, Craqit.

Meanwhile, Craqit is planning to organise a series of events through August and September. There will be a wide spectrum of performances by a Dastangoh (storytelling), a sand artist, a classical vocalist, a Bollywood and Gujarati playback singer, a folk music band, a magician, and more.