Performing arts across the world has taken a hit due to the pandemic. And at a time when even established artistes are finding it tough, the condition of the up and coming ones is beyond imagination.

Hence, to support and promote artistes in the performing and visual art space, an online platform, Craqit, is set to organising a global virtual fest – TaalFluence 2K20, running over a period of four weeks with the finale on 21 November.

TaalFluence aims to bring together the Indian community from various parts of the globe who love art and music, to celebrate the festive season.

While the digital world already offers platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, etc., Craqit has changed the rules of the game by offering a platform that only publishes curated professional content with unique benefits for the community members.

Craqit’s mission is to build an ecosystem where every artiste is able to showcase the best of their work and supporters/art lovers get easy access to professional work and events, and can directly connect with artistes for collaborations.

As part of TaalFluence, there will be a four-week music contest that will be open to all and the finale will be featuring renowned singer Usha Uthup as the celebrity guest and Simran Ahuja as the host. “The contest is open to all with no restrictions on age, language, or kind of music – anyone can participate,” says a source.

The participation process for the music contest has been kept simple and democratic where one can record their music or use a pre-recorded one to complete the registration in a few minutes.

Once shortlisted by the Craqit panel, their music will be put up for a public vote and that will decide who goes to the finale. The finale would see the finalists perform live and the winner will be picked up based on a live audience poll.

“Apart from the bumper prizes to be won throughout the contest, the winner will get a professional music video produced by Craqit and an advanced membership on the platform, unlocking the full suite of services exclusive to community artists,” says the source.

You can register for the event here: https://www.craqit.co.in/event/114