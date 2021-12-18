A corporate winner – Sachin Hosabettu

“Ignoring opportunities can close an open door to success. Your diligent work, dedication, and integrity define the path on which it is etched” – Sachin Hosabettu

Corporate events across the globe have showcased the talent of operational professionals. One such event that was recently concluded by Mr. Abidali Dossa was the Conversational AI Expo. With his progressive approach, Mr. Abidali Dossa is considered to be a veteran in such events. At the event, the audience talked a lot about the leaders who were hailed as the top influencers in India. All of them were absolutely brilliant leaders in their own segments. Among all the rumors, one name caught the attention of many attendees at the AI Expo. He was none other than Sachin Hosabettu, who has won many such awards at various events in the past.

Sachin Hosabettu has spent his life in contact centers and client management. This gave us an additional curiosity to learn more about him. He’s been in touch with us for a few days now, and he’s given us all of his time to showcase his capabilities.

After being recognized as an influential leader, do you feel honoured?

Honestly, I first wondered why on earth I was attending AI Expo. As I watched people with different expertise and domains, I understood that having worked in a contact center and managed people, clients, teams, vendors, etc; made me a specialist too! You will realize your value, virtue, and influencing personality when you are recognized at such an international level by the word “influence.”

What makes you want to learn more and strive harder?

(Haha) Well, I think my parents taught me that no matter what happens, keep fighting. Having embarked on a journey 19 years ago, I still feel like a call center agent eager to learn more and become an expert. Whether it was working as a call center agent, learning about the American & UK accent, and then getting trained in sales, it was a process that made me develop all the traits of understanding people. Dedicated, consistent work, and determination drove me to success and recognition by working long hours for a long period of time.

Did you have a pleasant experience working at the places you worked?

As a professional, my journey has been quite adventurous. When I was working in the past, I felt like I was trailblazing as a member of a team. Being a part of Tech Mahindra Business Services Ltd. was a rewarding experience. I will never forget how my senior and excellent leaders gave me in-house training programs that enhanced my thinking process. I later got the opportunity to work with one of the biggest financial brands, Upstox. It gives me great joy to literally lift their quote #startkarkedekho. It still gives me a unique sense of self-training, process handling, and an outstanding perception of what I think. As such, I would like to let everyone who may be interested in Upstox know that they can visit our website and download our Upstox Pro application. This will enable them to start investing the right way now.

As we moved forward, we were amazed by the answers Sachin Hosabettu provided. How did he cope? In what capacity did he work? What leadership lessons did he learn?

As our conversation developed, we focused more on his personal touch and vision for the future.

Who at your workplace influenced you the most?

I was actually prepared for this and have compiled a huge list of my personal influencers. Everyone gave me insight into how different work could be done in a positive way, from my team to my bosses. Zarina, Sonal, Sunil, Sanjay, and Sushil at Tech Mahindra continuously kept on driving me crazy.

Puneet Maheshwari, the director of my company, guided me through my journey in Upstox. In difficult situations, he taught me perspective thinking, supported me, and helped me find solutions. Priyanka, Kavita, Vinit & Pearl were also there to assist. So, I guess if I continue this drive, the names won’t end, but the time will. (Haha!)

What are your plans for the future?

As I have already stated, the key to success is to try your best. It’s been my goal to push myself forward in both my professional and personal lives. The goal is to reach a level where I can receive the vision of Upstox. It is an honour to work with a company that has such an amazing team and founders! We are committed to providing the finest experience for all of our clients!

You need to turn your current diligence into ideation if you want to achieve something in the future. A delayed call to action would land you in a disguised situation. So, get out of your comfort zone and connect with your dreams, because someone once said, “You Can Never Cross The Ocean Unless You Are Willing To Lose Sight Of The Shore.”