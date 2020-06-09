While the whole world was suffering from coronavirus (COVID-19) and stuck at home because of lockdown, some people were making the use of this time for doing something great.

Chethan Hiremath is one of those people who used the time of crisis in a brilliant way and has come out as a champion. He is an upcoming music artist who is all set to rock the music world with his talent.

Using free time of lockdown as an advantage, Chethan has practised and mastered the art of music. When everyone was complaining of being stuck at home, he used this an opportunity to tune in to something different and explore his inner talent.

This smart idea and his investment of time paid him well as he found out his passion and talent which even he didn’t know he had back then. Out of surprise, the young artist Chethan Hiremath is now all set to release his music with a huge bang in the mainstream music industry. He is being admired by many popular artists of the industry for his work and talent.

The story of Chethan Hiremath has proved once again that life can change at any moment.

Just a few months ago he was just a normal guy like everyone else and now he is all set to become a professional musician. The hard work and dedication towards his interest and the will to constantly improve and utilize the time have changed his life.