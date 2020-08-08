Since the early 2000s, Diego Bolivar was known in the artistic ambience as “Kio DJ” and has been synonymous with reggaeton and Urban music in Colombia and South America,

He went from concerts with emerging stars of reggaeton, world tours, and DJ in the best festivals to be one of the resident DJs in club number 2 in the world “Cavalli club”. But it hasn’t always been this way. Back in the 2000s at some point, calls and emails stopped reaching him. With no more concerts, parties, or albums to record, he left Colombia and went to Los Angeles for a while to continue his career as a DJ.

When he came back to Bogota, he opened his own company “Kio records” and for some time this company was successful but most artists turned their backs on him when they were successful and the company was almost shut down. The struggles were just beginning. With his last savings, he took a flight to Dubai with a small bag full of music and with no money in his bank account.

Kio DJ started knocking from door to door looking for an opportunity to play as a DJ and everywhere “We don’t need a DJ for now” as the answer. As he said in an interview, “At that moment I didn’t even have money to buy food or pay my rent but that was not important in that moment because I was so determined to come back to the music industry that those responsibilities were not a problem for me. ” But there is always light at the end of the tunnel. The last moment call from a Latino bar made his chances of coming back higher.

After a lot of effort and making a new network of friends and music, he was ready to come back to the big clubs and tours. He got a call from a Billionaire’s Mansion, later went on a small tour to India, Sri Lanka, and France.

When Kio DJ came back to Dubai, he joined the renowned London club “Cirque Le sour”, later on “Cavalli club” after the Club got a multi-million dollar make-over. Cavalli club was certified as number one club in MENA and number two in the world

It happened at the 6th International Nightlife Congress held in Bogotá, Colombia, the place where Kio DJ was born. His last status on Instagram was “i”m proud to be Colombian, I’m proud to represent my country around the world without them knowing – just believe in yourself and never give up ”