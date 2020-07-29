The first thing that comes into our mind when we hear or read about “personal branding” is probably about world-renowned names. But in reality, personal branding is the concept that could help the common man beyond the boundary of helping famous and rich people.

A popular Indian Entrepreneur who spreads his fame overseas:

Romy Johnson, the founder CEO of well-known brands Cool Gurus and Xaare is a Canada based Indian businessman. He is also an educationist and founder CEO of British India Academy.

The company jointly owns a handsome value with British Indian Academy based in Kerala, India.

The secret behind becoming a star:

A successful l entrepreneur demands to be good at forging ahead into uncharted territory. As a part of the PR industry for years, the real value of personal branding was well known to Romy. He knew personal branding is the only tool which makes a common man distinctly high valued from others. The tech-savvy had smartly used and implemented effective digital marketing strategies, focused on his personal branding, abundantly used SEO for constant ornamentation in his portfolio and in no time became a renowned entrepreneur.

A life-changing recommendation for the upcoming aspirants:

Everyone wants to make their unknown faces known to the world. It is a strong desire of man to speak about their untold story of success. This is where personal branding comes in. In a nutshell, Romy describes personal branding as a beautiful and impressive portrayal of self to the world. Though at times building up a personal brand can get confused with self-promotion which is much more profound.

Creating a personal brand is based on one’s well-crafted tale showcasing its best version describing their impact on society. Walt Disney once said, “The more you like yourself, the less you are like anyone else, which makes you unique,” and he knew what he was talking about.

Digital Marketing and personal branding:

During the promotions through personal branding, one should focus on dragging viewer’s attention on their authenticity, expertise, and major contributions to the society, highlighting their strengths by downplaying their weaknesses and discovering opportunities.

Most importantly, sharing the story in all possible networks would be icing on the cake and the great platform to share is the digital aspect (via social media and various digital channels). So, the digital presence is most valued for personal branding as this is the most popular forum for both aspirants as well as potential opportunity providers.

