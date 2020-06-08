Entrepreneurs these days measure success in terms of making money from their startup and they believe that only the revenue generated from it can be calculated as a success. But Sagar Gulati, CEO of Witty Idiots Technologies Private Limited, thinks that success should not be seen in terms of money.

When you talk about success, the thing that matters the most is the vision behind it. Sagar Gulati is a serial entrepreneur, growth hacker and a tech-savvy guy from Ambala Cantt, a small town in Haryana.

Sagar Gulati was born on 31 May 1994 in Ambala Cantt, Haryana. He is a Google Certified Digital Marketer with over 10 years of experience in the field of digital products and services. Sagar believes that it is more to do with building products that customers can use for their brands and businesses along with setting the agenda for the team rather than always focusing on making money out of it.

Sagar Gulati shared his thoughts about his future goals on how he is focused on making the internet a better place for new startups and people. “If you follow your dreams and passion, the money will always come running behind,” says Sagar. He recently launched Cyber Raksha Foundation (CRF), a non-profit organisation which is an upcoming Cyber Security Awareness Programme & Foundation to help create awareness about how to get protected against cyber-attacks from hackers.

Every year, almost 100 million startups are being launched with a vision of being successful, raising funds and having a large user base. Entrepreneurs are always so focused on bringing the latest technology, applications, and gadgets for users and businesses to help them either automate their tasks or to make their work easier.

Startup founders usually underestimate the fact that running a startup is hard and is going to be somewhat difficult for them in many terms. Often, people think that just by making a website or registering a domain makes you an entrepreneur but the idea behind it and the hard work you put in defines a startup.

Running a startup these days needs a strong background in technology. According to a study by B2B research firm, at least 64% of small businesses have a website and use online software to manage their business, so it’s very common these days to know basic coding but if you don’t its best to have a co-founder for your startup who knows how to code and someone who can also help you scale the product.

Sagar Gulati is a great example of being a successful serial entrepreneur who is managing a multi-venture business with his small team and releasing one product after another to help new businesses and startups manage themselves.

He is also focused on a podcast these days to inspire people to work harder on their dreams. Sagar firmly believes that “Make your hobby your profession and there is nothing that can stop you from being successful.”