Irfan Siddique, who is a software tester by profession, is a travel and lifestyle blogger by passion. He is a corporate guy who loves fashion and travelling. Along with his work and corporate life of 9 to 6 job, he is following his passion as well. He considers Hindi film ‘Gully Boy’ very relatable as it taught him to always follow the passion. Besides this, ‘Tamasha’ is also his favourite film which helped him understand that it is important to rediscover yourself. Moreover, he feels that stability in life is really important.

He is a guy who takes mature decisions and believes to not quit his job until he starts making a good amount of money from his passion. Leaving his corporate work aside, he takes out time for blogging and has travelled across 14 states in India and 4 countries across the world. He has collaborated with several brands and loves to enjoy the dual role of being an IT guy and a lifestyle blogger. “I have drawn a fine line between my profession and my passion. It is really important to strike a perfect balance between the two. Being a guy, I just cannot rely on one thing. It is really important to have financial stability for the long run and I am really glad that I can work on both the things simultaneously,” said Irfan.

Apart from this, he has collaborated with renowned chef Ranveer Brar for his TV shows and has been featured in top publications including Bombay Times, Mumbai Mirror, and Pune Mirror.

He has also collaborated with many top-class hotels like Holiday Inn, The Fern Hotels, The Leela Palace, Udaipur and many more. As far as his fashion collaborations are concerned, the lifestyle blogger has been associated with brands like Manyavar, U.S Polo, Adidas, HRX, Pantaloons and many others. Not just this, he has collaborated with many other prominent brands like Nissan India, Tata Motors, Ford India, Titan, Amazon, Mumbai Indians, Colgate, and Redmi to name a few.