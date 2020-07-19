“Breaking bread” has long been a universal symbol of social interaction. While the expression has biblical origins, today the phrase commonly invokes the idea of family and friends joining around a table and sharing a meal. As is commonplace on tables all across America, that meal typically begins with the breadbasket.

Sadly, while many of our social interactions have dwindled in 2020, bread-related allergies and intolerances – Celiac disease among the most notable – have only increased, not just in 2020 of course, but steadily and rapidly throughout the last few decades. (According to Celiac.org, one in 100 people worldwide suffer from this auto-immune disorder today with the number of people affected doubling every 15 years)

Additionally, while high-carb comfort foods have surely soothed some of our stay-at-home sorrows, these high-carb, high-glycemic provisions – including almost all bakery and grocery store bread – still (and increasingly!) have a bad rap according to many doctors and nutritionists around the country.

So, what if you’re avoiding gluten, curbing carbs, or eating naturally (or all of the above) and still want to break bread (and eat it too)?

Pass a slice of Barely Bread!

Barely Bread is a unique bread company that manufacturers not only gluten- and grain-free bread, bagels, and more, but their products are also uniquely low in carbs and high in fibre.

With a flour base of almond, coconut, and cassava, their bread is nutrient-dense, low glycemic, and made with ingredients you can understand and pronounce, with absolutely no preservatives. And for those checking boxes, Barely Bread is also certified Paleo, certified Keto, with a delicious nutty taste and a great toast-able texture.

By comparison, an average slice of traditional white, wheat, or multi-grain bread (according to data provided by the USDA) contains almost no fibre, approximately 11 to 15 grams of carbohydrates, and is typically loaded with preservatives and fillers. A similar-sized slice of Barely Bread contains an impressive 5 grams of fibre and only 1 net carb (net carbs = total carbs minus fibre) with not a single preservative, gum, or filler.

Unfortunately, in a world of social distancing, we still can’t join around a big table, but we can take small steps (and big bites) towards better health. Together, let’s recreate our typical two slice sandwich (containing at least 30 net carbs and no fibre) and toast up (and toast to).