With the growing popularity of sitcoms and binge-watching, an accomplished actor Avi Agarwal stars in the comedy sitcom pilot, ‘Bob’s New Roommate’. All the actors are carefully chosen to play the different characters. It’s a bouquet of people from different ethnicities who come together to live in Bob’s house.

The sitcom pilot will have you rolling with laughter. Bob is a guy who is going through a financial crunch and decides to rent out his home in order to make money. At the same time, he dreams of reliving his young days by having only young kids as housemates.

Avi Agarwal plays the quirky, flirtatious Indian guy. He brings out the character perfectly, making the audience laugh with every gesture. His character is aptly detailed in appearance as well as bodily movements.

The pilot of the sitcom won the Best Television Pilot Competition at the Canada International Film Festival in 2019. Bob’s New Roommate was also crowned as the winner at the Global Film Festival Awards and London Film Awards in 2018.

When asked about the writer and director, Will De Arenas, Agarwal said, “Will was a great help in bringing out the character as he shows you exactly what he’s looking for. This makes it easier for the actor to make the final choice.” Agarwal also said as he knew the cast from before, the energy on the set was good and easy-going. Everyone felt at ease to act and very helpful to each other. In addition, he quoted, “When acting, you are simply that character and nothing else matters after that.”

The cast comprises of Mexican, Indian, Asian, Swedish and many more people from around the globe. It is a pleasure to see them all in this sitcom.

Agarwal believes that acting in sitcom not necessarily has to be loud to make the scenes funny. The actors should always play to their characters’ mindset.

Agarwal quoted Sanford Meisner, “To live truthfully under the imaginary circumstances.” Meisner is esteemed for creating the Meisner Acting Technique. Actors such as Robert De Niro and Al Pacino are also very fond of the Meisner’s acting technique.

Agarwal also mentioned that the discussion for its first season with the creator Will De Arenas has already begun and from what he has heard it gets “ridiculously funny”.

No wonder, Bob’s New Roommate pilot gained international fame all over the world and went on winning several film festivals from around the globe. Kudos to the entire team of Bob’s New Roommate for making the sitcom pilot a laughter medicine.