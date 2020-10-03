Asif Kamal is an Art Connoisseur and a prominent businessman who is recognized for bringing in much-desired transformation and breath of fresh air in the art galleries of India by providing Indian artists a global platform to showcase their talent.

Asif Kamal, the founder and owner of Alturaash Group has founded Alturaash Art, with a vision to take Heritage of Indian Art to the global podium and provide rising and talented Indian artists a reputed platform to establish themselves in the industry which is mainly dominated by only a few globally recognized artists and art houses.

Asif Kamal has come up with an exceptional idea of The Alturaash Art Fund under the umbrella of Alturaash Art and Culture, an organization that promotes artists globally. The fund provides financial assistance to the artists in exchange for their art-work. The process followed is simple and hassle-free. It begins by lending a contemporary artwork the asset of the artist, then a team of experts checks its authenticity and history, once it clears this stage the artist can avail loan based on the artwork.

Their art gallery in the Select City Mall in New Delhi has been organizing many exhibitions that showcase the vibrancy of colours and perfection of brushstrokes of artists par excellence. Asif Kamal has plans to include the contemporary artwork and masterpieces of many more talented artists. He says, “We welcome these immensely talented artists to exhibit their talent through Alturaash. Our idea is not only to re-establish the legacy of Indian art at a global level but also to bring forward more Indian Artist and Art forms slowly diminishing due to lack of awareness.”

To support the deserving artists the group has not only come forward to provide financial assistance but Asif Kamal has left no stone unturned in providing massive support to Indian Art and Artists. He has developed a whole network in his attempt of doing so. Alturaash Group has Alturaash Art Gallery. Alturaash Auction House launched a Rs 500 crore Art fund and a state of web venture called Art Wally.

Asif Kamal, who has been conferred with the prestigious Art Connoisseur of the year award Times New Global Leader Awards 2019, is a successful entrepreneur who has a flourishing steel business in Dubai. His enormous interest in art compelled him to venture into this industry.

Asif Kamal, who has a knack for Indian art, is an Indian origin businessman who owns the Dubai-based Alturaash Group which deals in IT, Infrastructure, Oil & Gas, General Trading as well as Art. His Love for Indian Heritage and Culture has brought him closer to Indian Art.

Asif Kamal has been through his share of struggle before becoming a successful businessman. Hailing from a humble background, his mother was the sole support for him. Despite not being highly qualified she understood the importance of education in life and ensured that her children get a good education. Asif’s early education was done in the village school only.

Asif was single-handedly raised by his mother in India. His father, who was a postmaster in a small town in Bihar, later shifted to Dubai to earn a better living for his family. Along with the studies, Asif started earning at an early age to provide financial support to his family. He has done a master’s in business administration from NNIBMT.

He started his business during college and set up a branch office in Dubai. Later he shifted to Dubai to expand the business and with his sharp business skills and relentless efforts turned a small business into a flourishing business empire.

Being through a long spell of struggles himself, he has a firm realization of the existence of a large deprived section of the society and problems that exist on the ground root level. He has founded Asif Kamal Foundation, a not-for-profit organization with the aim to serve underprivileged people, especially in rural India in the health and education sector. The organization has contributed immensely through fundraising activities for various social causes.

Asif Kamal, through his foundation, has helped displaced labourers from Jharkhand to reach back home during the troubled period of COVID-19 by providing road transport services. Asif Kamal also supplied food and essential items to people in need. His foundation has also provided much needed PPE kits to COVID fighters. Asif Kamal says, “God and society have been kind enough to help us be in a position where we can help others. So, we must give back to society and the nation. That is what I believe in. The fellow citizens who are going through difficulties deserve our helping hand during this testing time.”

On the art front, he is not only occupied with his 2 art galleries and auction house but also online art market Art Wally. Through Art Wally, artefacts and a limited edition of art and photography prints are made available to the masses. The concept behind this is to make art accessible to everyone by sourcing limited edition prints of the artwork of young artists and selling them to a dedicated e-commerce site.

Asif Kamal, through his art venture, to end the monopoly of a handful of artists and art houses so that numerous talented artists could get their well-deserved glory and position in the Indian art arena and desires that Indian art reaches the peak of the success.