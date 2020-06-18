Success has no shortcuts. You need to follow the path straight and achieve your goal with patience and perseverance.

Ashafaz Abdul Khader is one such name who has followed this step and won the hearts of many. Ashfaz Abdul Khader comes from a family based in Kasaragod District in Kerala, India which deals in timber wood. For him, his passion was beyond his traditional business of wood.

However, for him, it appeared to be a far-fetched dream as he thought his family may not allow him to pursue his dreams. So, when all eyes were on him, wanting him to take his family business to the next level, he had something different in his mind. He listened to his heart and followed his passion.

He started working as a Draughtsman where he worked as an Administrator for his sustenance. In 2013, he started his venture PITSTOP dealing with Korean Genuine spare parts for cars with the help of his friend.

Soon, he developed strong relations with his customers selling them genuine parts in the MENA region. This multiplied his sales for his business allowing him to venture in other domains as well.

He diversified his business into sectors like Healthcare and F&B in 2016 and 2017 respectively. Today, his healthcare venture—National Medical Centre has emerged out as one of the most affordable dental clinics in Dubai catering quality services.