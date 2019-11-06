Arjun Dattaji Meghe, son of seasoned politician and veteran statesman Dattaji Meghe, has dipped his toes in the world of politics and business. At the age of 25, he is a humanitarian, politician, businessman, and social activist from Mumbai, Maharashtra. He has been actively involved in politics since the past 4 years and never has once failed to impress people with his desire to help the local community.

After completing his studies from the United Kingdom, he was affirmative to dive into his first business adventure by co-founding a media solutions company called the ‘India Film Factory’. Persistent to lead the company to its highest potential, he was involved in the management and operations consistently, helping the company grow via client acquisitions.

His latest business venture ‘Litcabs’ was launched in 2019 with the aim of transforming OOH Media and advertising by selling ad space atop black and yellow ride-hailing vehicles via digital advertisements in Mumbai. He worked thoroughly with top officials for getting permissions as it is a new concept. The company now has more than 300 taxis and services clients like the Future Group, Organic Riot, Loktantra, amongst others.

It was important for him to educate the people who are one day going to lead the nation hence, he serves as the trustee of the SVSS Education trust based in Nagpur. It is an educational trust subsisting of two schools (CBSE and SSC) and one engineering college. He also serves as the trustee of the Datta Meghe World Academy, a CBSE Board School situated in Navi Mumbai.

Arjun took a small but much-needed step to fill the gaps between women empowerment and constraining women due to norms by founding ‘Insaniyat Association’ that focuses on women empowerment, social development, sports, education, and health.