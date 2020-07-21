Anshul Seth is a promising singer residing in San Francisco, California and born in Karnal (one of the oldest districts of Haryana) who is all set to release her new Punjabi song titled – ‘Tera Naa!

She’s a bit of a globetrotter; she had lived in India, Singapore, New York and Australia (Sydney). Her mellifluous voice and burning passion for singing were always evident since childhood as she started crooning from a young age and was always inclined towards singing.

Anshul Seth got started on her musical career very early on even though it was just a small stint of learning music at school and later getting involved with college youth festivals to hone her vocal skills. Anshul Seth also completed formal training in Indian classical music and obtained Visharad degree in Music.

Anshul Seth is now ready to make an indelible standing for herself as a singer with her new upcoming first Punjabi single Tera Naa! The song was released on 20 July on YouTube channel – beat2track and other music streaming platforms. It’s her first official music video as a singer and she is all set to croon her way to glory with this mesmerizing and soul-stirring song. Tera Naa’s music has been given by talented music director Vibhas which features famous youth stars Tanzeel Khan and Ashi Khanna and is directed by Dinesh Sudarshan Soi.

Anshul Seth’s journey so far has been about patience, perseverance and conviction. Also, she has a strong social support system. Singing is a cathartic experience for Anshul and also something she is passionately involved with her whole heart. It’s just a beginning for her as she is filled with clarity about her goals as an artist. Shortly, we will see this versatile and soulful personality collaborating with fresh, creative singers. She is also willing to sing in different languages.