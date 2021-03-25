A PR and marketing professional seamlessly applies the most effective approach to elevate the brand to the top.

Your business can reach the sky with the appropriate strategy, while the wrong strategy or not will bring it down in no time. Strategies are a focal point for running a business, but accurate strategies are the most important aspect to take your business to the next level. Anirudh Yogi is the supreme person to work with when it comes to drawing up the right plans for the growth and development of your business.

Born and raised in Kota, India, Anirudh Yogi is an entrepreneur, digital marketer, brand strategist, PR specialist and founder of Drag Media. He carved his path from engineering to brand specialist with a lot of commitment, hard work, focus, enthusiasm, and determination.

At the age of 23, he achieved the milestone that exceptionally rare people were able to reach. From VIPs, celebrities, ground players to international clients, it has made it possible for everyone to gain an online presence, exercise their results-oriented strategies and increase their brand recognition with extra attention.

In several recognised posts, the praiseworthy job has dragged his name. He has successfully registered his name nationally and internationally as a top digital marketer and strategist.

Anirudh Yogi laid the foundation for Drag Media, which deals in particular with the construction of strategies, the adaptation of marketing culture, consumer behaviour, and over-communication. The plans and tasks formed have helped the company operate smoothly and grow both online and offline.

It uses the advanced tools and strategies needed to boost your business and outperform the market. Customizing brand manoeuvres as per needs is another area that it deals with. The company is expanding at a breakneck pace and has served thousands of clients to date. It has clients all over the world and strives to keep them satisfied with outstanding service.

Strategies and Anirudh Yogi go hand in hand. He has made his name a reliable brand that businesses and people can rely on. Business can take a good hold of the market under his guidance. He has shown that investing time in yourself for learning is the most immeasurable investment you can make, and the best asset is your mind and self-confidence.