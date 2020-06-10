Model and actress Anam Khan, who was seen in a much-hyped video with Big Boss fame Swami Om, will be seen in a Haryanvi music video. She is also in talks with Haryanvi singers Tanu Kharkhoda, Rao Dee and many other Haryanvi singers.

Anam Khan, whose controversial video had gone viral and had hit millions of views on social media platforms has now gone serious with her acting career. Hailing from Muradabad, UP she completed her studies from her home town only.

It was her dream to be famous and work in the industry. So soon after her studies, she started working to achieve her dreams and shifted To Mumbai. Now at the age of 23 years, along with some music videos, Anam is also in talks for a Bollywood movie whose details will be revealed by her soon.

Anam Khan has also given an audition for Big Boss this year and is really keen to participate in it. In an interview, she said that her idol is Sunny Leone. She had launched an App named Anam Khan where she shares her content on a daily basis and soon she will be launching a website as well.