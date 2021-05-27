Isn’t it amazing to witness how the simplest of things can add extra value in any event? When we hear decoration, a lot of decor props pop into our mind. But nothing beats the essence of flowers in any event. Even a few flowers can drastically transform the aesthetics and vibe of a room. One can imagine how significant it is in big events like weddings, parties, company meetings or any other ceremonies.

Focusing on the rich Indian values and traditions, Mumbai-based event design and decor company ‘Altair’ has never missed adding different kinds of flowers in its majestic grandeur. The sumptuous and bespoke event design company was founded by Janki Desai in 2016. Being the creative director, Janki’s in-depth experience has made her one of the household names in event decoration. Her team of creative and dynamic professionals have always added flowers as an important decor element.

While there are different flowers like roses, orchids, tulips, daisies and lilies, Janki’s team first understands the type of event where different flowers can be used for decoration. “Every decor we do depends on what the event is all about. For example, the flowers used for decor in weddings won’t add the same essence for a luxury brand event,” she commented. Janki further reveals that while doing the flower decoration for any particular event, elements like colour, lighting and fragrance must be kept in mind.

Moreover, the team at ‘Altair’ gives minute attention to the detailing to various other aspects. Merely focusing on flower decoration won’t add any aesthetic value. That’s where striking a balance between other aspects comes into the picture. Explaining it, the founder said, “Understanding budget, the tone or theme of the event and the target audience helps us in curating and executing a perfect decor for our events.” However, ‘Altair’ in these years has majorly worked for some of the best royal weddings and destination weddings.

As far as wedding and reception events are concerned, Janki stated that flowers at a wedding are found everywhere. “Be it a bouquet, bride and groom’s wedding garland or the flower petals down the aisle ceremony, the decoration at any wedding or traditional event is incomplete without flowers,” she added. The perfect decor can set the mood and bring out the elegance in the purest form. So far, Janki Desai’s team has served the clients with graceful decor services at various destinations of India and overseas. Even during the time of the pandemic, her team is following the safety measures and making best efforts by offering innovative decor services to their clients.