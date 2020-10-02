Alex Saenz is the new age real estate baron and entrepreneur who has unbelievably reached the heights of success through his hard work and sheer determination.

Growing up in a modest background in West Phoenix with a broken family, Saenz’s life started off challenging. His early days were spent under undue mental trauma with Saenz going through bouts of depression. In spite of his personal demons, he was academically inclined and a hard worker which led to a successful high school endeavour. He was determined to grit his way through college and get a solid corporate job.

Sometime in 2015, the concept of real estate investing took centre stage in his life and Saenz took a plunge into the real estate business with no financial or moral support. Backed by the $500 that he had in his pocket, he went ahead to walk his entrepreneurial journey with only a large dose of self-belief and a positive outlook.

It took Alex Saenz an arduous nine months to crack his first deal which took him from nothing to $13,000, giving him the push he needed to stay in business. He says, “At 19 with just $200 left in my account, this deal came as a big respite and changed the entire scenario. I was back in business, having made up my mind to make a strong foothold in the real estate industry I went ahead and closed twelve more deals which were worth $120,000 in revenue.” This was the turning point in his life and soon he had hired two sales professionals by 2016 which grew to five by 2017 and he has since never looked back.

With a talented sales team behind him, he founded his foremost real estate company named ‘Home Equity Pros’ which made an astounding 62 deals worth $ 615,000 in its first year of business. With his continuous growth and success, he went ahead and co-founded a new business ‘All In Entrepreneurs’ with two more partners. Today, at the age of 23, he runs more than ten successful companies which include a solar company, real estate, investments and software.

His ‘All in Entrepreneurs’ team is dedicated to educating other budding entrepreneurs with in-depth knowledge of real estate investing and entrepreneurship. “I want to help the new generation with my knowledge on the subject and make them self reliant and successful,” says Saenz.

His purpose is very clear and his methods are undeniable; this won’t be the last time you hear about Alex and his companies.