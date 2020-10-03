Social media has allowed the average person the ability to interact with people around the world. You can post a video online with the possibility of having it reach millions of people’s screens. For many people, showcasing your talents and ideas online can be difficult. The idea of putting yourself out there in front of millions of people to view can be daunting to many. Alex Ketchum, a YouTuber making headlines for his viral videos and social media posts, reveals how he grew the confidence to post his videos online and how it completely changed his life.

Born in Toronto, Canada, Alex Ketchum has been making a name for himself online as a content creator. With a steadily growing fanbase across his social media pages and his YouTube videos reaching international viral success, he is clearly a creator with a plethora of talents and an ambition to create. The YouTuber didn’t always have the confidence to make content online though. Alex Ketchum shared, “I always loved making videos and entertaining. Putting my videos online was frightening at first though. The internet is a stage, and I had to build the confidence to perform on it.”

Alex Ketchum started his career by making comedy videos on Instagram, with his videos shortly gaining thousands of views. “I posted these videos on my Instagram with no clear intention at all. After a couple of days, I started gaining thousands of followers. I was receiving messages from people who enjoyed my videos and this is what gave me the confidence to continue,” said the YouTuber. After the huge success from his short videos on Instagram, Alex Ketchum decided to launch his YouTube channel.

With the success from his videos on Instagram and the launch of his YouTube channel, it was only a matter of time before his YouTube videos went viral too. Due to the success of his channel, Alex Ketchum has been able to make a name for himself as a creator on social media. It’s clear that making videos online has been the most integral part of Alex Ketchum’s entertainment career and will continue to be his top priority. “To think it all started with one Instagram video, and it completely changed my life,” the YouTuber shared. At this time, Alex Ketchum is currently working on numerous videos and plans to release them soon across his social media pages.