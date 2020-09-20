Akash Yaduvanshi, also known as Akash Yadav, is a young, fascinating fitness freak who influences thousands of people for having a fit and wholesome lifestyle. The fitness freak has been promoting fitness for more than a couple of years now. He was born and is currently residing in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh.

Winning so much publicity and name at such a young age has not happened overnight. It took years of hard work with lots of determination, steadiness, strictness regarding the diet, and endurance. Influencing people with your fitness style is not simple, and this guy is followed by lakhs of youngsters. Fitness not only makes you healthy but also helps you in becoming a better person with a sense of responsibility. It helps in maintaining control in your life.

He always tries to generate a healthy lifestyle amongst the people. Not only this, but he has also got his YouTube channel which has more than 70 thousand subscribers. They have subscribed to his channel for the daily fitness video. His channel name is Indian strength. Through his videos, he shows how people get transformed from an imperfect healthy lifestyle to an adequate healthy lifestyle. He has more than 250k followers on Instagram.

He trains clients online on how to get a better transformation. He drives a 100 days transformational program and assures the transformation. He is currently having more than 12 thousand active clients.

Akash Yaduvanshi is a conditioning coach who focuses on nutrition, mind, and body. He wants others to enjoy a more effective fit lifestyle.

Akash Yaduvanshi, at the age of 22, also wants to become an actor and soon he will be getting an acting break.