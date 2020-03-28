Hard work always overshadows luck no matter what. The passion for work can move mountains and proving it right in every sense, AK Rahman established himself as one of the top names in the entertainment industry.

He is an anchor, emcee, actor and overall an entertainer. With more than 15 years of experience in the industry, the young and dynamic personality has worked with many global companies including Apple, Philips, ICICI, Samsung, Abbot, HDFC, Nestle, Toyota, Sony and many more. It is not known to many that he comes from a pharmaceutical background and has even practised medicine for some time.

As a kid, Rahman always loved to entertain people with his gimmicks. After realizing his passion for hosting and anchoring events, the young guy raced fast towards his dream and is ruling the roster today.

Be it an awards night, corporate event, launch event, sports event or any other event, Rahman always mesmerizes his audience with his charm. Till now, he has done more than 3500 shows and has travelled across 69 countries so far. The main USP of AK Rahman is that his shows have a perfect blend of humour and roasting which enthralls the audiences to the extreme.

Besides this, he has also played negative characters in Star Plus’ magnum opus ‘Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna’ and Colors TV’s popular show ‘Balika Vadhu’. Earlier, he also had his own chat show named ‘BRATCHAT’ which featured many TV celebrities.

He will soon be back with the second season of the show and one can expect it to be quirkier and more entertaining than the previous one.

When asked about transforming his dream into reality he said, “We live once. Let’s make this life worth remembering. There will be people who will give you advice on the best career plans for you. Always remember to follow your heart and most importantly listen to your instincts. Do not do what you do not love. Be honest, sincere and dedicated to your work. As an artist, I make sure to improve myself on a daily basis.”

AK Rahman’s exceptional work as an anchor has made him work with many big names of India including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, John Abraham among others.