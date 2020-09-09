We often dream of having the kind of homes like celebrities. In fact, the lockdown has given us a peek into celebrity homes through social media. While Sussanne Khan, Gauri Khan and Twinkle Khanna, among others, are well-known celebrity interior designers in India, Nina Takesh is an interior designer designing celeb homes across the globe and is now ready to render her services in India as well.

While her Instagram page serves as an inspiration to thousands of interior designers across the globe, Gauri Khan also derives inspiration from her page.

Let’s Dive into Nina’s journey as an interior designer:

Looking back at her journey, Nina moved to Beverly Hills with her family at the age of six. Her father, a well-known architect, is known for building Iran’s first few and most popular residential high rises and other homes. He and his work had a great influence on Nina’s design sense and passion for the arts.

After graduating in Sociology, Nina did her MBA from Pepperdine’s International Program in Paris. While living in Paris, she worked at the Parisian fashion house, Guy Laroche. After getting married to Devin Mann, she moved to Buenos Aires, where she used her business degree and worked as a marketing executive for Kimberly-Clark managing the Huggies infant care division.

After moving with her husband to Los Angeles and having a son, Maximilliano, in 2001, she was frustrated with the quality of baby goods and that led her to come up with a one-stop luxury baby boutique, and the following year, Petit Tresor was formed.

After successfully setting up Petit Tresor, Nina decided to get into interiors, something that she always wanted to do, as she watched her dad make houses.

Today, Nina is a successful interior designer and a remoulding expert based out of Los Angeles. She has designed houses for many Hollywood celebrities and is a well-known remoulding expert across America and Europe.

Nina now has decided on expanding in India.

“I’ve always wanted to work in India. I use a lot of art pieces and sculptures from India in my projects. When I was requested by a family friend, who is a leading businessman from India, to design his house in Mumbai, I instantly accepted the offer,” says Nina, adding that she is looking forward to working on many more projects in the country.

She also wants to derive inspiration from India that will reflect in her work.