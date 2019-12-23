“I am happy to say, that I’m living my dreams. Dreams I envisioned years ago…! And some of my dreams came with difficulties, obstacles and many delays but I will not stop living my dreams,” says Aditi Oberoi Malhotra.

Aditi Oberoi Malhotra is a stylish young woman with a purpose in life. She is representing Indian women in America and globally in the world of luxury fashion and beauty.

Talking about how her journey to success she says, “I remember when I first started blogging in 2015 it was just an outlet to share my outfits, what inspired me – from runway photos to editorials, about beauty and things I liked. Before I knew it, it became my full-time business. It doesn’t matter at all where you come from, what matters is how hard you are willing to work to make it happen. The hunger to learn and to better what I do every time is important to me as an individual. I soon started seeing success as a blogger and never looked back.”

Aditi currently lives in Los Angeles. Recently, she was in Le Meurice, Paris, France where she was with Givenchy for The Thrill Of Forbidden, the launch of their newest Le rouge line.

In a span of almost 5 years, she has worked with a lot of prestigious luxury brands in the industry like Dior, Louis Vuitton, and Givenchy to name a few.

Aditi reflects our vision for a powerful Indian woman, not just because of her achievements but also because of her commitment to giving back to her homeland as a philanthropist and entrepreneur.

A small interview with Aditi Oberoi Malhotra:

Q. What was it like for you as a child?

A. I’m from New Delhi, the capital of India, daughter of two hard-working individuals who achieved success through hard work and determination. I know where I come from. My story is an inspiration to young people who nurtured a dream for themselves. I still try my best to encourage people to look at the world as a place of opportunities and give their dreams a shot.

Q. As an Indian woman of color, do you feel a connection with Indian Americans in the States? And how has that culture influenced you?

A. I’ve lived in India for most of my life and moved to the States 10 years back, Los Angeles to be precise. So having spent most of my life in India, I remain unchangeable. Even though work, career, and family have taken me to America, but India still remains my first home. I travel back and forth a lot. Don’t get me wrong, I love Los Angeles deeply as it’s my current home, there’s a part of me that is always Indian first. So I am still deeply connected to my roots.

Q. Have you ever felt lost along the way?

A. Maybe for a tiny little bitty second. But there’s nothing I want to change about my life because I learn from my mistakes. Every day I work on myself. I am constantly thinking about how I can make it better. How I can live a life with purpose and remain full of wonder? With so many inspirational people and their stories out there, you have to believe in yourself.

Q. What advice would you like to give to a young person trying to go after their dreams and is having a hard time?

A. What helped me through my hardest times was finding out who I am as a person more than what is on the surface. Hone into that and love yourself. No matter what other people say, no matter how many rejections you get, find a place of comfort and confidence within yourself. Don’t try to fit in. Stand out. Stand strong. Play by your own rules and don’t do anything unless it brings you bliss. Everything I have accomplished so far is by staying true to my roots. Follow your dreams!