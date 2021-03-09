Social Media platforms today have become the new source for discovering and launching new music. Platforms like TikTok give people a reason to spend more time not just viewing videos but also hearing the music in the background of said videos, and this is one of the best ways for artists to get their music out there. So, what can artists do to promote their music? If you are a musician or a record label, this article is a must-read!

Get To Know Adamm

Adamm Miguest, known as just “Adamm” in the influencer industry, is a Los Angeles based entrepreneur. He began his journey in the Digital Marketing space in January 2020 with a small Tik Tok promotion business. Adamm knew nearly every major influencer on TikTok and also a bunch of musicians and brands looking to get into what was, at the time, a relatively new platform.

Even though Adamm had only begun this venture as a side gig, it eventually grew so quickly that the company did over $1 Million Dollars in revenue in its first year and was eventually named “Rapid Launch Media.”

Before ‘RLM’, Adamm began his work in the industry by showcasing his photo and video skills, shooting content for some of the biggest influencers and celebrities in the world. Besides newer, up-and-coming musicians, Adamm has also worked with several major and established artists like Nicki Minaj and 6ix9ine, particularly for their song “Trollz,” as well as “Lil Skies,” “Tory Lanez” and many more.

Rapid Launch Media’s Magic in the Influencer World

Since the start of RLM, Adamm has continued to work with bigger and bigger artists and influencers. Because Adamm was one of the first to cross-promote music by connecting influencers with musicians, he has become one of the most trusted names in the industry.

Adamm leveraged his relationships and networks within the influencer community, creating an industry aimed at connecting musicians with creators that would use their music to make content. This gives immense benefit to the influencers as well. These influencers feature the songs on their own content, ultimately contributing to the song going viral, increasing the reach of the song exponentially.

Some of Rapid Launch Media’s successful TikTok campaigns were for “Kolors” by Monte Booker, “LMK” by Lil Xxel, and “Stunnin’” by Curtis Waters. These songs have been featured in millions of videos on the platform. Adamm believes that the team is what makes a venture successful in the long run.

Adamm states, “We give clients more for their money. We average getting double the amount of influencer posts as other companies that do what we do and have even gotten three to four times the amount of posts for our clients than our competition was able to get them.”

RLM specializes in creating massive trends and helps musicians reach their audience on a wider platform. Adamm shares, “It would be amazing to show readers what happens behind the scenes with TikTok & Instagram influencers and how this market place is run.”

