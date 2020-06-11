In these gloomy times of COVID-19 pandemic, people are suffering from various problems and are worried about their future. Survival has been too difficult for many. Even children have to face many problems. In this situation, there’s someone who has come forward like a ray of hope for these children—producer and actor Shrinivas Kulkarni.

In an orphanage located in Pimpale Saudagar, Pune, Shrinivas Kulkarni distributed food, masks, sanitizers, etc.

In Pimpale Saudagar, there is an orphanage and an ashram for blind and orphan kids. When Tushar Kanhele from this orphanage called Shrinivas Kulkarni and told him about the required help for these kids due to the Corona pandemic, Shrinivas Kulkarni and his friends immediately said yes and provided help.

While talking about this Shrinivas Kulkarni said, “In my childhood, I used to go in old age home with the Art of Living team. I used to talk to them and I tried to understand their problems. That was the time I decided that I will help the needy in our society as much as possible. I am coming to this ashram for many years now. I have lots of friends here. They always inspire me.”

Shrinivas Kulkarni is basically from Latur and his journey from the small town to the film industry is remarkable. He was born on 1 March and he completed his degree from Dayanad Commerce College, Latur.

Later he completed his MCA and MBA from Pune. After this, he entered the entertainment industry following his passion along with continuing his business. He has earned a lot of respect and fame as an actor and producer. Recently, he produced a song ‘Punha Ekda Garud Bharari Gheu’ for spreading positivity amongst people during this pandemic. Many popular M-Town and B-Town celebrities featured in this song.