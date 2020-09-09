Nimrat Kahlon’s designs are an expression of rich Indian craft. Inspired from various civilizations from the 14th to 19th century, her designs are widely loved by people across Punjab. Every design narrates a story larger than life.

She is not new to spinning different forms of fashion that prevailed long ago. A rich experience about Indian costumes while doing research work for 5 years during her Ph D at Panjab University Chandigarh, Nimrat forms the backbone of her work.

Nimrat never skips a chance to mention noted Art Historian Dr Bhattacharya who was her guide and helped her at various steps of her research. She launches her collections on her social media accounts almost every month.

“500 years ago only privileged and royals had access to handwoven luxurious ensembles but today we are offering a similar experience to commoners,” says Nimrat Kahlon.

“Three years ago we didn’t see many designers in Punjab who were working on a big scale. But now we really have a progressive fashion industry here and everyone is bringing forward their work in best way. This has introduced a healthy competition among various designers and in a way it’s paving a road leading to a marvelous future for Punjabi fashion. From last one decade, we have seen our music industry and many of our regional film stars reaching the corridors of Bollywood industry and bringing laurels to Punjab. I’m expecting this will happen with our fashion too though it might take few years,” adds Nimrat.

Nimrat is now gearing up for her Bridal Collection which is expected to release at year-end. She plans to give an opportunity to actual brides to wear her designs.

“If you’re getting married in 2021, register with us and win a chance to be a part of our series BASHFUL BRIDES BY NIMRAT KAHLON,” writes Nimrat on her post about this series on her Instagram profile.

She has registered more than 500 names for this series and will be selecting faces for her collection on the basis of their achievements in real life, says Nimrat. Her Bridal collection will have many new colours and patterns, she affirms.

The designer, who’s considered Monarch of Punjab’s fashion world, is expected to surprise us with this series. She has previously shot her collections at various Indian forts and palaces. Her Anarkali collection is one of the best ever so far in Punjab and she has some signature styles and colours which are not available with any other designer.