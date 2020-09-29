Vaibhav Vyas is one of the renowned photographers and cinematographers who has carved a place for himself in the entertainment industry owing to his excellent body of work.

Currently, Vaibhav is busy shooting in Ahmedabad for a much-awaited Gujarati song. The lensman is shooting day and night to complete the song before Navratri that starrs top notch talents froM the Dhollywood industry.

Vaibhav has been one of the most promising cinematographers who has shot several song covers and has been a DOP for many music videos over the years. He built his own brand and is the owner of VAV Films and Photography. He has done several projects in Dubai, UK, Thailand, Singapore, South Africa, Mauritius, Sri Lanka, China, Turkey and the USA.

For his outstanding works, he has received multiple accolades and recognitions. Vaibhav was awarded the ‘Best Cinematography Wow Award’, ‘Event and Entertainment Manager Association Award 2015’, ‘GIFA Films Award 2016’, ‘EMF Award 2017’ and ‘Gaurvaanta Gujarati Award 2017’.

The interests of Vaibhav are not only restricted to photography and cinematography. He is an avid rider and a wanderlust.