In our life, we all dream to do something big, fantasize our world and set our goals.

Abdullah dreamt big for himself and started achieving his goals. Abdullah was just 13 when he created his own page. In a short time, he had brands with millions of fan following under his ownership.

At the age of 15, Abdullah created his own YouTube channel where his real struggle began. Abdullah started from the bottom so he had little savings from which he upgraded his equipment to further improve the quality of his videos and through his consistent efforts, he gained 100k subscribers through hard work while upholding his other projects. Mehmood creates vlogs and comedy videos on YouTube.

To manage and fit all this in his schedule was very difficult and hectic. However, he managed it even through his exams and didn’t let it affect his grades. After getting success, he got motivated and set foot in entrepreneurship. He exerted all his might and resources towards pursuing his passion. Right now he is the owner of a company known as Rex Media Group.

His company helps the brand in their journey to success, promote their business and guidance for growing. Abdullah Mehmood is also a world record holder for “Most garland exchange by a team of two in one minute”.

Mehmood created this record on 11 September 2019. With all his efforts and consistency he was able to fulfil all his dreams. Abdullah is also one of the youngest Pakistani YouTubers to qualify for YouTube creators award.

He received his first YouTube silver award on 15 September 2018. Simultaneously, Mehmood is running multiple channels.

He received his second creators awards (silver) on 13 September 2019. Abdullah Mehmood also tweeted that he will release his book “How to grow on social media-ultimate guidance” in which he will help young entrepreneurs pave the way to success.

The journey of Abdullah becoming an entrepreneur was definitely hard, he failed but didn’t stop, he tried again and achieved his milestone.