Abdul Hafiz Ali Sutacio, one of the renowned travel bloggers from the Philippines, who has travelled more than 43 countries till date, says that the words travelling and culture have become synonym to respect.

“Respect culture. I am an opinionated traveller of what I believe about culture and people. If there is one thing I have learned from my travel, that is respect. My upbringing and travel will always remind me of respect,” he says.

Talking about travel blogging, Abdul Hafiz says, “Travel blogging is a promising niche job. I usually travel two to three times a year in a slow pace process. I can stay for 2 to 3 months in a country and come back twice a year and so on. People think that being a travel blogger is for everyone. Anyone can create an Instagram account and post random photos from your travel, but a travel blogger spends hundreds of hours on our website, meeting deadlines, and planning content.”

Born in Zamboanga City in the Philippines, Abdul Hafiz Ali Sutacio became a travel blogger by accident as an ex-pat in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Growing up in a military family has greatly impacted Abdul Hafiz’ writing based on travels and unique storytelling tackling issues.

At 23, Abdul Hafiz left the Philippines and started to travel solo twice a year. He took his first trip to Mexico as an escape to corporate life and began learning digital nomadism from travellers. Till date, Abdul has travelled to 140 cities across 3 continents while travelling solo. In 2019, he took a challenging trip to Kashmir where he shared his unique experiences by living in the valley with a host family.

In 2015, Abdul created his first-ever travel website Travel with Hafiz dot com which was later taken down in 2019 while stuck in Pulwama incident in Kashmir. Soon he started a new blog named TheForeignSickTraveler dot com where he began to share his travel experience with his powerful writing and the ability to describe the location through his words.