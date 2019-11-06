Off-late we have seen millennials’ huge fascination towards getting their body inked, But body art to Indians isn’t new. We have witnessed many forms of tattoo art from ancient times as well. In the last 10-15 years, the art of getting inked has evolved to a great extent with many new forms of tattoo art like realism and portrait coming into the picture and with it the industry has taken an entirely new shape.

It’s only some time back that we had only a few to count on, but now the body art has taken a new height with many new talented faces coming forth.

One such name to look for is of Aakash Chandani who hails from Central India and has his tattoo studio named ‘Skin Machine Tattoo Studio’ located in the beautiful city of Bhopal. Akash is proving to be an example for all the youth who are aspiring to become a Tattoo artist. Although his journey to becoming one wasn’t as easy as he did not have any formal training in tattoo art. He explains in his own words, “From being a small-time temporary tattoo artist to becoming an expert inking artist wasn’t a piece of cake, the journey was really hard. When I attended a seminar to learn the art, there was no one to try upon, so I used my own body and inked myself to master the art which was very difficult, but I never lost hope and never looked back”. For his passion for the art, he kept working relentlessly. Aakash has picked up amazing tattoo skills at an unbelievable pace.

Now he has many feathers to his hat. He has been a winner in the color tattoo category in ‘Heart Work Tattoo Festival-Delhi’ in the year 2018 and Best Cover-up tattoo artist in ‘Pune Tattoo Festival’ in the year 2019 where many world-class artists had participated alongside.

Although Aakash has been working independently ever since he began the art of inking, he is inspired by renowned tattoo artists like Steve Butcher and Nikko Hurtado. In his words, “These are the legends I always look upon.”

To spread the love for his art, Aakash started organizing Bhopal Tattoo Festival from 2018 in his home town where many newbies and emerging artists participated and showed their art. The event was a huge success.

In his spare time, Aakash enjoys singing and travelling, although most of his travelling also involves learning new and better aspects of the art.