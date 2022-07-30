Zero-tolerance policy towards narcotics showing results: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Saturday, said the zero-tolerance policy the Centre has adopted towards narcotics is yielding results.

After inaugurating a two-day national conference on drug trafficking and national security, Shah said a zero-tolerance policy towards narcotics is necessary to achieve the objective of a healthy society and prosperous nation. He said it was important from the security point of view as the dirty money which is generated from the drug trade is used in activities against the country.

“When Narendra Modi ji became Prime Minister in 2014, the Government of India adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards drugs,” Shah said, adding the fight against drugs, which was progressing swiftly and in the right direction, has started showing results.

The minister pointed out that drugs adversely impact the younger generation, harming them like termites, and stressed that the government was committed to eliminating the scourge.

He said that the drugs have an adverse impact not only on those consuming them but also on society, the economy and the country’s security. “We have to weed it out completely,” he said.