Z security to Kejriwal: Punjab Police says documents ‘not official’

With the Opposition accusing the Bhagwant Mann Government of giving Z-plus security cover to Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal in addition to the same security cover provided by the Centre, the Punjab Police, on Wednesday, said documents allegedly mentioning security categorised protectees being circulated in a section of the media are “not official documents”.

A spokesman of the Punjab Police said that the document in circulation is in fact a part of writ petition filed by former deputy CM OP Soni. “These attached documents are in no way the official documents of Punjab Police,” he said.

Sharing a list of protected persons of Punjab submitted by the state government in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, state Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring questioned the Z-plus security cover to Kejriwal despite having the same category security cover provided by the Centre government.

“Why Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal already Z+ protectee from Central govt needs Z+ security from Punjab also? That this has been done fraudulently is evident from the fact that he has been shown as AAP Punjab convener, while he is actually national convener. Shame on such pettiness!,” Warring said in a tweet.

Congress’ Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Sukhpal Khaira alleged the AAP government in Punjab has passed off the Delhi CM as party’s Punjab convener in order to provide Z-plus security of Punjab Police to AAP chief Kejriwal.

Making public the list of categorised protected persons of Punjab submitted in the Punjab and Haryana High Court in connection with a writ petition filed by former deputy CM OP Soni, Khaira said the political position of Kejriwal was twisted to extend him the Punjab Police security cover at the cost of the state exchequer.

He said Kejriwal already enjoyed Z-plus security given by the Centre. He alleged that the police commandos were stationed at Kapurthala House, Delhi, the official Delhi residence of the Punjab CM.

Khaira alleged Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha had also been provided Z-plus security whereas other MPs had normal security. “Bhagwant Mann must explain this fraud?,” he tweeted.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said Kejriwal has taken the Punjab government security by lying and showing himself as AAP’s Punjab convener. “Aam Aadmi Party people used to talk about ending the VIP culture, but Kejriwal himself has taken protection from both the Delhi Police and the Punjab government,” he said in a tweet.

The Punjab Police spokesperson, however, said, “A perusal of the alleged list clearly showed that it is a typed document and there are no signatures, initials, official stamps or official authentication present anywhere in the document”.

“It appears that this list has been typed by the petitioner and attached to the Writ Petition, ” he said.

The spokesperson cautioned against “misleading the common man by attributing a private document to the Punjab Police”.