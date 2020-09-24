Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy today participated in the rituals at Venkateshwara Temple in Tirupati despite protests and political row over his refusal to sign a form declaring his faith in the deity. Police kept TDP and BJP leaders under house arrests while supporters of Bajrang Dal protested in front of his residence at Lotus Pond in Hyderabad.

There was more controversy in store as BJP and TDP leaders, including former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, took a dig at the chief minister for participating in the temple rituals without his wife and YSRCP leader Kodali Nani hit back and dragged Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name as well.

He retorted by saying that BJP leaders should get their leader Modi take his spouse to Ram Temple before demanding the same from Reddy.

Since Reddy is a practicing Christian, TDP and BJP leaders have been demanding that he must sign the mandatory form declaring his faith on Lord Venkateshwara, the main deity at the temple. People of other faiths are allowed to enter the temple only after signing the declaration form.

However, Reddy has steadfastly refused to sign the declaration form even during his past visits to the temple. In 2012, the signing of the declaration form was made mandatory under the temple rules. But Reddy’s uncle, YV Subba Reddy, currently TTD chairman, stated that the rule was revoked.

Reddy reached Tirupati around 4 pm after cutting short a review meeting chaired by Prime Minister with chief ministers over the pandemic and then left for the temple complex. He later arrived at Bedi Ajney Swamy Temple which is located exactly opposite Lord Venkateswara Temple in traditional attire carrying silk clothes for the main deity.

The chief minister participated in the temple rituals for the annual Brahmotsavam.

Staying back at Tirupati overnight Reddy will tomorrow accompany Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa for a visit to the temple before jointly laying the foundation for a new guesthouse at Tirumala funded by state government of the neighbouring state for its visitors.

Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu has alleged Reddy was playing with the sentiments of the people.