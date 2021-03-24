After Kolkata, Visakhapatnam is all set to to be the country’s second city to run trams after Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy proposed to introduce the environment-friendly public transport system along with the much-awaited Metro in the port city which is gearing up to be the executive capital of the state.

Addressing a meeting to discuss prioritised projects for Vishakapatnam the chief minister proposed to set up both Metro and trams in order to beautify the city along with the task of providing an efficient public transport system. YSRCP has recently won the Greater Vishakapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) and claimed that it was a mandate for developing the city as an executive capital.

While reviewing the Vishakapatnam Metro Rail Project, officials said a detailed project report was being prepared for Metro between the Vizag Steel Plant and Bhogapuram where the airport was located covering about 76.9 kilometer stretch with a total of 53 stations. Proposals were also being prepared for 60.2 kilometer long tram corridor and both would cover nearly 137 km. It has been estimated that the cost for construction of Metro would be Rs 14,000 crore and another Rs 6,000 crore will be required for the tram services.

He instructed officials to start construction work for the Bhogapuram Airport, Beach Corridor Project and improve water supply by diverting from Godavari in Polavaram to Visakhapatnam through pipelines immediately and then to focus on Metro projects. The existing Visakhapatnam- Bhimili Beach Road will be expanded.