YSRCP MLA arrested for damaging EVM

YSRCP MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy, who was caught on camera damaging an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) in the Macherla constituency of Palnadu district in Andhra Pradesh, has been arrested along with his brother Venkatarami following a manhunt after the Election Commission of India took a serious view of his offence.

He gave the Andhra Pradesh police a slip on Wednesday while they were chasing his car in the Sangareddy district of Telangana but was later arrested from a company’s guest house at Isnapur. Reddy’s arrest was ordered by the Election Commission of India after a webcam in the polling booth at Palvai Gate caught him walking and nonchalantly throwing it on the floor to damage it while polling was going on. A total of seven EVMs were damaged in the Macherla constituency on the day of the polls.

The sitting MLA was found absconding from his residence on Wednesday morning and his phone and convoy were abandoned at Sangareddy. While his convoy was chased by police, he stopped his car and switched to another vehicle before escaping. The AP police are yet to confirm his arrest.

Earlier in the day, the chief electoral officer of Andhra Pradesh, Mukesh Kumar Meena, confirmed “Ramakrishna Reddy has been made accused number one. The video was released on Tuesday afternoon. At night, the EC issued orders to arrest him immediately. In the morning, the EC asked in writing whether he was involved or not, and, if involved, FIR has been filed or not.”

After the video went viral, the police raided the MLA’s residence on Wednesday morning but he was not found. Several police teams were deployed to arrest the sitting MLA.

Meena said, “The Election Commission has said that such incidents are very shameful in the sense that our intention is to conduct a free, fair and peaceful election. Moreover, when a candidate himself engages in such an activity, it is considered a very serious matter. So stringent actions should be considered as per the memo filed in the court against the accused. Ten sections have been invoked against him and these are very serious sections which carry a punishment of up to seven years.”

A TDP activist, Namburi Sesha Rao, was caught on camera protesting against the sitting MLA when he threw the EVM on the floor. He was later manhandled by the YSRCP supporters. He later went into hiding after being threatened. The Palnadu area saw large-scale poll violence on the polling day on 13 May. The ECI had asked the state government to investigate within two days by forming a special investigation team (SIT). The EVM damage was revealed only after SIT’s inquiry.