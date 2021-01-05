Dubbing the attacks on temples and idols as “political guerrilla warfare” Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy today directed the police to tackle this while blaming the Opposition TDP with the innuendo that such vandalising acts were taking place to divert public attention from welfare schemes launched by his government.

Reddy said: “Who benefits from smashing the idols of God? Who benefits from anarchy in temples and chapels? Who benefits from provoking emotions and committing violence? Who benefits from making false propaganda that hurts people’s faith? Who are being targeted by these evil acts? People need to think.”

He pointed out that most of the temples are not covered under the endowment department and attack on temples were happening in remote areas at late hours, especially in private ones owned by the Opposition.

He added that with the help of a section of media and social media Opposition leaders are campaigning on these issues for political gain.

He said: “Few are not even sparing God with no trace of fear or devotion.” He also said each time the state government announced a welfare scheme there was an attack on temples. Former chief minister had recently called Reddy “a betrayer of Hindus,” blaming police inaction over temple attacks.