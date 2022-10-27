Youth murdered in Delhi: A touch on the shoulder provoked four boys including a Child in Conflict with Law (CCL) to such an extreme level that they stabbed and murdered a youth in the Badarpur area of South East Delhi. The incident is said to have occurred in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, when the deceased was returning to his house, after attending a birthday party of his friend.

The victim was rushed to the Safdarjung Hospital, where he succumbed to his injury. He has been identified as Sachin (22), a resident of Molarband, Delhi.

On information, a police team reached the hospital and preserved the body for post-mortem. A case was registered in the matter and investigation was taken up.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East Delhi), Isha Pandey said, the information was received on October 27, about one Sachin admitted in the hospital with stab injury by his friend Aakash, where he died during the treatment.

A police team reached the hospital, where Aakash stated that he was at the house of his friend Mukul Kalyani along with Sachin to celebrate Mukul’s birthday. Sachin left for his home after the party at about 8 pm, but within half an hour, a neighbour informed that he was lying critically injured on the roadside. Thereafter, he was taken to the hospital.

During the investigation of the case, four accused persons were identified including a minor CCL, Badal, Jatin and Mahipal Sharma. All of the accused involved in the incident have been apprehended. Further investigation of the case is in progress