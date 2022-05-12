Youth hacked to death on busy road in Hyderabad

A youth was hacked to death by unidentified men on a busy road in Hyderabad’s Attapur area.

The incident occurred at midnight on the PVNR Expressway’s Pillar Number 96, under the Langar House Police Station’s jurisdiction. The victim was stabbed with knives by assailants, who killed him. They eventually managed to flee the area.

Jehangir (22), a resident of Shaheen Nagar in the Chandrayangutta section of the old city, was identified as the deceased.

Police raced to the area after receiving the information and transferred the deceased to the government-run Osmania Hospital for autopsy. The investigation team obtained evidence at the crime scene. Police were also reviewing footage from nearby CCTV cameras.

The crime scene was examined by Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Zone) Joel Davis, Assistant Commissioner of Police Shiva Maruti, and other officials.

According to a police officer, they filed a report and began investigating. The murder is thought to have been motivated by old animosity.

On Tuesday night, another man was assassinated. The body of the victim was discovered in Secunderabad’s Lalaguda neighborhood. He was recognized as Afsar, a Borabanda inhabitant.

According to reports, the deceased was a suspect in a 2017 murder. He was just freed from prison.

Police believe the suspects killed him elsewhere and then dumped his body in Lalaguda.

(with inputs from IANS)