Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday condoled the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, saying a young and talented actor has gone too soon.

“I am sorry to hear about the passing of Sushant Singh Rajput. A young and talented actor, gone too soon. My condolences to his family, friends and fans across the world,” the Congress leader said in a tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also given condolences to the actor by saying, “a bright young actor gone too soon.”

“Sushant Singh Rajput…a bright young actor gone too soon. He excelled on TV and in films. His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances. Shocked by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and fans. Om Shanti,” PM Modi tweeted.

The 34-year-old actor has given outstanding performance in movies like MS Dhoni, Chhichhore, Kedarnath, PK, Kai Po Che, Shuddh Desi Romance and many others.

According to the reports, police have informed that the actor hung himself in his Bandra home.

The post-mortem reports are awaited

It was also reported that the actor wasn’t feeling well for a few days.

Not only the film industry, but the whole nation was left in shock after the news of the demise of such a promising actor.