Yogi witnesses UP Police-NSG joint counter-terror drill

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath witnessed a counter-terror mock drill called ‘Gandiv-5’ jointly conducted by the National Security Guard (NSG) and UP Police at the police headquarters on Thursday.

Yogi also inspected the preparations for various surgical operations in the fifth edition of the annual exercise conducted by the NSG.

Notably, the objective of the Gandiv-5 exercise programme is to validate the planning parameters of the commando force in the event of a terrorist attack, aircraft hijacking, or hostage situation.

Advertisement

It is worth noting that the Yogi Government is actively working in the direction of law and order and remains vigilant regarding terrorist incidents in the state as well. To prevent and manage such incidents, security forces have been regularly conducting mock drills under Chief Minister Yogi’s guidance.

In this regard, the UP Police and NSG teams conducted a mock drill ‘Gandiv-5’ at Lok Bhawan to enhance their preparedness for such events. During the exercise, while the Chief Minister tested the preparations at the police headquarters, counter-terror mock drills were jointly conducted at Lok Bhawan by the state administration, various units of the UP Police and NSG.

It should be noted that in 1984, the National Security Guard (NSG) was established as a federal counter-terrorism force to effectively conduct surgical commando operations to counter terrorist threats and hostage situations. It also has a specialized unit equipped to provide armed security cover for high-risk VVIPs in the present day.